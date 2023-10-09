Highlights and replays: Wet and wild Mont-Sainte-Anne XCO World Cup

After the downhill crowd was treated to near-perfect weather on Saturday, Mont-Sainte-Anne showed another side of fall in Canada by soaking the cross country World Cup course with rain. That turned rocks treacherously slick and mud thick and made Sunday’s XCO finals into a truly grand finale.

If you were busy enjoying the long weekend outdoors, catch up on all the elite highlights, under-23 XCO replays and Thursday’s short track cross country highlights below. And, of course, don’t forget all the absolutely wild Canadian win in Saturday’s downhill World Cup racing.

Highlights: Elite Women’s World Cup XCO – Mont-Sainte-Anne

Highlights: Elite Men’s World Cup XCO – Mont-Sainte-Anne

Replay: Under-23 Men’s World Cup XCO – Mont-Sainte-Anne

Replay: Under-23 Women’s World Cup XCO – Mont-Sainte-Anne

Highlights: Women’s XCC World Cup – Mont-Sainte-Anne

Highlights: Men’s XCC World Cup – Mont-Sainte-Anne