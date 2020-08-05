Highlights: Crankworx Summer Series heads to Kicking Horse for enduro

Crankworx Summer Series rolled into its second of three weeks yesterday, starting with the enduro race at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

Finn Iles remained dominant in the men’s race, while the women’s standings saw a new CSS winner. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau took her first win, edging out Miranda Miller in an incredibly tight enduro race.

Today, the Crankworx Summer Series is bringing racing back to hallowed ground. The series headed across the valley from Kicking Horse to Mount 7. Sitting high above Golden, B.C., Mount 7 was the home of the infamous Psychosis race for years. Running from the paraglide launch all the way to the valley floor, it was once the longest downhill race in North America.

It’s been over a decade since the last Psychosis ran. Now Crankwor is reviving the legend for Crankworx Summer Series.

Kicking Horse Enduro Recap and Highlights

While Lanthier Nadeau had a standout day on the slopes of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, her teammate Jesse Melamed was struggling. Melamed crashed hard in the opening stage, and was left working to gain back time for the remaining three stages.

Watch Melamed’s race runs, and crash, from the first two stages below.

Jesse Melamed: Kicking Horse Enduro Race Run

From Jesse Melamed:

“Besides the one mistake, I had a sweet day and really enjoyed the riding! Kicking Horse has to be on your bucket list! This is stage 1 and 2 from the Enduro race. ”

Before the race run went sideways, Melamed took a more relaxed – for him – run through some of Kicking Horse’s trails as part of his race preview and practice. There’s a bit more commentary to this one:

Jesse Melamed: Kicking Horse Enduro preview

“We have been treated to some amazing stages here in Kicking Horse, this is one of the longer stages we are racing and it has it all”- Jesse Melamed



And, for good measure, here’s some footage from the race, onboard with Norco Factory Team’s Henry Fitzgerald: