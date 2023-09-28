The penultimate World Cup of 2023 kicked off with a big day of grim conditions and gnarly trails. It was the final stop of for the XC Marathon series and West Virginia served up 100km of mostly singletrack.

While the technical course put some top competitors on the back foot, one compared the course to enduro riding not XC, the North American’s thrived. Haley Smith put Canada on the podium. Hannah Otto served up a big win for the U.S.A. hometown fans. On the men’s side, a hard-fought season overall all came down one wildly dramatic sprint in Snowshoe. Thrilling stuff for the endurance crowd.

A lot can happen over nearly six hours of racing, though, so tune in for the highlights reel below.

Highlights: Snowshoe Cross Country Marathon World Cup

World Cup racing continues all week in Snowshoe, W.Va with the junior and elite downhill racing as well as under-23 and elite short track and XCO competition. The World Cup then heads north to Canada for the final round of racing at Quebec’s iconic venue, Mont-Sainte-Anne next weekend.