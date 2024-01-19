Hope adds colour to XCR Pro X2 line

Hope’s lightweight XCR brakes are made for going fast. Now, with six colour options, the cross country brakes will look even better doing that. After introducing the XCR in black and silver, Hope’s expanding that range to its full spectrum of anodized colours.

But first: more power? E4 meets XCR

For those that want a lightweight lever with a little more power, say for downcountry shredding, Hope is adding the E4 caliper as an option with the XCR lever. E4 mixes light weight with the stopping power of a four piston caliper. Great for when you want more modulation and a bit more power on long descents but still want a very lightweight overall build. The XCR/E4 combo comes home at 236g (without fluid).

Full colour: Hope XCR gets showy

Hope designed the XCR brakes foremost as a functional unit aimed at going fast with the lowest weight possible without giving up performance. The colour options, silver and black, were similarly business-first. Now, the Barnoldswick, U.K.-based brand is adding a bit of flair to its fastest XC brakes.

The XCR no comes in all six hope colours, with red, blue, orange and purple joining the classic black and silver options. Match your frame or just (mix and) match to the rest of the Hope components already on your bike.

While the XCR is brighter, the design doesn’t change. It’s still a minimalist lightweight design, complete with carbon fibre lever blade and titanium hardward. The body is CNC machined from aluminium billet right in Hope’s Barnoldswick HQ and boasts features like lever reach adjustment, postmount and flatmount caliper options (E4 is postmount only), and a hinge clamp for easy installation and maintenance. ALl that is 199 grams.

Hope sells the XCR Pro X2 for £200.00 (USD 253.00). The XCR Pro E4 combo is £225.00 (USD 285.00)