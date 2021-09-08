Horseshoe Valley Bike Fest takes Triple Showdown to the next level

After a successful Triple Showdown in 2020, Horseshoe Resort is going bigger and better for 2021. Horseshoe Valley Bike Fest, an expanded version of the mountain bike event, lands this weekend in Ontario.

With more events, and more races, 2021 is all set to be an exciting weekend of riding, entertainment and community.

The 2021 Horseshoe Valley Bike Fest runs from Friday, Sept 10 to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Three days of racing

Racing starts Friday, Sept 10 with a chainless downhill event – no pedalling allowed – as a warm-up event. You’ll need it for Saturday, which brings the new Smith Enduro – including a new Smith KOM/QOM challenge – and the exciting Dual Slalom race. Sunday is devoted to Downhill, with a cash-prize grand finale race.

For a detailed event schedule, licensing and lift pass requirements, and registration, head to Horseshoe Resort’s event page.

