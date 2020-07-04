How do you build speed on a trail without pedalling? Coach Peter Glassford is here to help you unlock the secret to free speed through rollers on trails and pump tracks.

Starting from basic technique, Glassford breaks down the simple movements to pump over rollers. With that basic skill, there are so many ways you can use, and build on the technique on trail. Learning how to ride rollers will help you ride undulating sections of trail smoother. It will also help you use those natural trail features to build speed without having to work harder. This works on flat trails and when you’re pointed downhill. Or take the skill to your local pump track for fun!

RELATED: How to descend switchbacks with confidence

Watch Coach Glassford break down the fun and functional skill of riding rollers. Then head out into the woods and practice for yourself!

How to ride rollers and pump tracks

Peter Glassford has extensive experience coaching mountain bikers of all levels through the Consummate Athlete program. For this video, he’s joined by Canadian national team member Quinton Disera and Ian Ackert, Sarah Fabbro and Noah Ramsay at Hardwood Ski & Bike in Ontario.

RELATED: How to ride uphill switchbacks

For more tips on technique from Peter Glassford, head to the Canadian Cycling Magazine YouTube channel.