How to watch 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships in Canada

After much doubt, and more anticipation, world championships are finally about to start in Leogang, Austria. While at times it looked improbable that any racing would happen this year, there will be a world champs this season. Both downhill and cross country races are scheduled to take place this week.

But, for Canadians wondering how to watch 2020 mountain bike world championships live from home, Red Bull TV isn’t an option. The internet broadcast of world championships will be geoblocked in Canada, as well as a long list of other countries.

How to watch elite races at 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships

In Canada, FloBikes will be showing Saturday and Sunday’s elite races. This includes men’s and women’s elite cross country and elite downhill world championships races.

Elite men’s and women’s cross country races are scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 10, as well as the under-23 women’s XCO. Elite men’s and women’s downhill races are scheduled for Sunday Oct. 11, 2020. The junior men’s and women’s downhill take place earlier on Sunday.

All elite races will be streaming live on FloBikes.

Weekday races

The elite races are far from the only events happening this week in Leogang. Racing action starts Wednesday, Oct. 7 with the XC Team Relay. The fast-paced relay sees the world’s top riders competing as national federations, mixing elite in with the younger riders, men and women.

Later Wednesday, the second eMTB world championships events take place. After debuting in 2019 at Mont-Sainte-Anne, the supercharged event returns this year in Leogang. Maghalie Rochette is on the start list for Canada, looking to defend or improve on her silver medal from last year.

Junior men’s and women’s cross country racing takes place Thursday.

Friday is a qualifying day for downhill, junior and elite. It’s also the under-23 men’s XCO championship event. Canada has a very strong under-23 group this year, so Friday should be an exciting day.

While these races are not currently scheduled to be broadcast on FloBikes, it may still be possible to watch. 2020 is the year of uncertainty, but check the UCI’s YouTube channel for broadcasts or highlights of all the above weekday events.

2020 UCI mountain bike world championships: Full Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 7

03:30 PST / 06:30 EST / 12:30 CEST – Cross Country Team Relay (XCR)

05:30 PST / 08:30 EST / 14:30 CEST – Men’s eMTB Cross country

07:15 PST / 10:15 EST / 16:15 CEST – Women’s eMTB Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 8

02:30 PST / 05:30 EST / 13:30 CEST – Women’s Junior Olympic Cross Country (XCO)

04:30 PST / 07:30 EST / 15:30 CEST – Men’s Junior Olympic Cross Country (XCO)

Friday, Oct 9

01:30 PST / 04:30 EST / 10:30 CEST – Junior Women’s and Men’s Downhill: Qualifying (DH)

02:45 PST / 05:45 EST / 11:45 CEST – Elite Women’s and Men’s Downhill: Qualifying (DH)

06:00 PST / 09:00 EST / 15:00 CEST – Under-23 Men’s Olympic Cross Country (XCO)

Saturday, Oct. 10

01:00 PST / 04:00 EST / 10:00 CEST – Under-23 Women’s Olympic Cross Country (XCO)

03:15 PST / 06:15 EST / 12:15 CEST – Elite Women’s Olympic Cross Country (XCO) Live on FloBikes

05:45 PST / 08:45 EST / 14:45 CEST – Elite Men’s Olympic Cross Country (XCO) Live on FloBikes

Sunday, Oct. 11

00:25 PST / 03:25 EST / 09:25 CEST – Junior Men’s and Women’s Downhill: Finals (DH)

03:50 PST / 06:50 EST / 12:50 CEST – Elite Women’s Downhill: Finals (DH) Live on FloBikes

05:10 PST / 08:10 EST / 14:10 CEST – Elite Men’s Downhill: Finals (DH) Live on FloBikes