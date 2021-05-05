How to Watch: 2021 World Cup XCO season opener in Albstadt, Germany

World Cup cross country racing is back this weekend in Albstadt, Germany and, with Olympic spots on the line, it is sure to be a barn burner. Here’s how you can watch – and cheer on Canada’s fastest – at World Cup XCO #1.

World Cup #1 – Albstadt, Germany – May 7-9, 2021

Racing starts Friday evening in Albstadt with the first short track XCC event of 2021. The high-paced, 20 minute race are a chance to test legs ahead of Sunday’s elite racing. More importantly, results from Friday’s XCC determine positions on the start grid for Sunday. World Cup XCC racing is live on Red Bull TV.

Saturday is a chance for the junior and under-23 racers to shine while the elites recover. The next generation starts the day off, with a UCI Junior Series event. Then u-23’s kick off World Cup XCO racing in the afternoon. Red Bull isn’t carrying live coverage of either event.

Sunday is the big showdown. The first elite World Cup of 2021 and one of the final chances to earn a spot at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. With so little racing happening over the last year, there’s an element of the unknown adding to the excitement in Albstadt. Who will have form? Who will struggle with the pace? Watch and find out!

Sunday’s XCO race will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV. You can see the race schedule below.

Broadcast Schedule: World Cup #1 – Albstadt, Germany – May 7-9, 2021

May 7 – World Cup XCC #1

Elite Women XCC: 8:20Am PST / 11:20 EST / 15:20 UTC

Elite Men XCC: 9:15 AM PST / 13:15 EST / 16:15 UTC

May 8 – UCI Junior Series and U23 World Cup XCO (Non-broadcast)

Junior Women: 00:30 PST / 3:30 EST / 07:30 UTC

Junior Men: 02:15 PST / 05:15 EST / 09:15 UTC

Under-23 Women 06:00 PST / 09:00 EST / 13:00 UTC

Under-23 Men 07:30 PST / 10:30 EST / 14:30 UTC

May 9 – World Cup XCO #1

Elite Women XCO: 02:00 AM PST / 05:00 EST / 09:00 UTC

Elite Men XCO: 05:15 AM PST / 08:15 AM EST / 12:15 UTC