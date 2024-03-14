Canada finally has a broadcaster for 2024 World Cup mountain biking

With just weeks remaining until the 2024 mountain bike season kicks off in Brazil (April 12-14), there is finally a way to watch World Cup racing (legally) in Canada. FloSports and Warner Bros.-Discovery (WBD) announced that the online streaming platform will host all World Cup mountain biking, including cross country, downhill, enduro and probably marathon XC, if WBD decides to provide coverage of that this year.

FloBikes subscriptions are available on a monthly or annual basis. With the 2024 World Cup calendar running from April to October, the latter is likely the better deal for mountain bike fans.

FloBikes

FloBikes is, of course, a subscription-based platform. In Canada, FloBikes subscriptions start at $30/month. Annual subscriptions are $150.00 (12.50/month).

World Cup racing starting in April, when the first XCO and XCC weekend lands in Brazil. Downhill starts a month later in Fort William, Scotland. Both seasons wrap up in early October at Mont-Sainte-Anne. That would be $210 on a monthly plan, making the annual pass a better deal based on watching mountain biking alone.

Some quick math will show that is not quite as cheap as GCN was last year. Definitely not as cheap as Red Bull’s decade of free coverage.

More than mountain biking

While FloSports World Cup announcement is news, the broadcaster is just as excited to talk about the other events it is hosting:

“In addition to Mountain Bike, thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery’s sublicense partnership with FloSports, cycling fans in Canada will also have streaming access to the greatest number of live cycling races across all disciplines of any platform. Covering nearly 200 cycling events with nearly 450 stages of live cycling, all the world’s biggest road races will be featured for streaming including the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, La Vuelta, Strade Bianche or the UCI World Championships. Every race from the 2024 UCI Track Champions League will also be available.”

Good news for fans that enjoy road, ‘cross and track alongside their mountain biking. Less thrilling for fans that just want to watch the World Cup. But at least you can keep tabs on what Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock are up to when they’re not racing cross country.