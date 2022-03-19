How to watch: Downhill racing returns with Lourdes World Cup

World Cup downhill racing revs up for the 2022 weekend with a return to the always-thrilling slopes of Lourdes, France. The steep and technical track always delivers exciting racing, and often fast Canadians.

And, for one more season, all the elite racing action will be broadcast live and free on Red Bull TV.

The venue is traditionally kind to Canadians. Finn Iles (Specialized) has two wins in two races as a junior in Lourdes. Mark Wallace and downhill icon Stevie Smith were second at the last two World Cups held there. Wallace in 2017 and Smith in 2016.

PREVIEW: Canadians to watch when World Cup racing returns at Lourdes, France

Broadcast Schedule: World Cup DH#1 – Lourdes, France, March 26-27, 2022

Racing in France starts Saturday with the qualifying round. Elite finals will be broadcast Sunday live on Red Bull TV.

March 27 – World Cup DH #1

Elite Women: 03:25 PST / 06:25 EST

Elite Men: 04:45 PST / 07:45 EST

RELATED: Red Bull gives up World Cup live broadcast to Discovery Sports