Hugo Frixtalon shreds Commencal’s new short-travel bike in ‘T.E.M.P.O.’

When Amaury Pierron teased Commencal’s new short travel Tempo a few months ago, there were few details. The World Cup downhill racer was using it for a local cross country race, but was it a race bike?

In T.E.M.P.O., Hugo Frixtalon puts to rest any concern’s that the Andorran brand was straying from its gravity roots into XC race territory. Frix Frix shreds B.C. trails on Commencal’s new short-travel trail bike like it is … well, faster than most of us would ride a downhill bike.

Frixtalon’s endless style, it turns out, is a great match for the lighter, more maneuverable Tempo. French finesse on beautiful B.C. trails.

T.E.M.P.O. – Hugo Frixtalon

What’s Commencal say about T.E.M.P.O.?

Jump aboard the new COMMENCAL T.E.M.P.O with Hugo Frixtalon in British Columbia for this edit that oozes that late summer heat feel!

The T.E.M.P.O is our brand new short travel trail bike, a real playful powerhouse, designed to make the most of all those dream trails where the terrain is just calling out for you to enjoy.

Rider: Hugo Frixtalon

Actor (garage owner): Benoit Foulon

Directed by: Leon Perrin

Cinematography: Leon Perrin

Light Operator – Cam Assist: Louis Huguenin

Cable cam operators: Pierre Dupont / Leon Perrin

Edit: Leon Perrin

Colors: Alex Naureils

Music: “Krunk – Sad Night Dynamite”

Sound Design: Leo Lunel

Titles : Seb Caldas / Roxanne Loewert