IFHT makes the ultimate quarantine edit

How does an obsessive mountain biker pass the time when they’re not allowed on the trails? IFHT digs in on the weird and wonderful ways that housebound riders found to entertain themselves while staying home during COVID-19.

From sculpting toy-bike runs out of food to weird trainer routines and retail therapy gone wrong, there’s all the absurdity you would expect from the Vancouver-based film crew.

Plus cleaning, re-cleaning, and double-checking that your bike is clean, still, and digging through the VHS freeride archive.

How did you pass the time in quarantine?

IFHT – Mountain Bikers in Quarantine