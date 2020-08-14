Iles and Verbeeck rep maple sleeves with wins in Maxxis Sun Peaks DH

Crankworx Summer Series is winding up to its grand finale in Sun Peaks Bike Park and, 18 days in, athletes are still putting on a show. In what is effectively an invite-only off-road Tour de France, the penultimate stage was Thursday’s Maxxis Sun Peaks DH.

Iles and Verbeeck shine in national champs jerseys

On the long, physical track, it was two Canadian downhill national champions rising to the top. The Sun Peak’s DH course is a classic on the Canada Cup circuit, and Iles was happy to find success in his return.

“I love this track,” said Finn Iles. “ The top two and a half minutes of this one was so fun. It’s fast and straight and everything you want in a Downhill track. It was really physical. Four and a half minutes long. That’s basically the longest Downhill track you’ll find anywhere in terms of World Cup length or Crankworx length.”

“I felt like I needed a bit of redemption after last week,” he added, 10th place finish in the Maxxis Kicking Horse DH, the only time he’s missed the podium in three weeks of racing. “I was kind of frustrated with myself. I felt like I hadn’t been riding my Downhill bike as well as I would have liked to over the past three weeks. So today I sort of figured something out on my bike and decided I should probably go for it and I feel like I rode really well. I’m super excited to take the win.”

Vaea Verbeeck, also racing in the maple leaf sleeve of the reigning Canadian National Downhill Champion, was also riding high after her win Thursday.

“It feels awesome,” said Vaea Verbeeck, who’s time of 5:12.46 on the epic track earned her another Crankworx win. “Yesterday I was so exhausted I was just thinking about getting food in me and going to bed. But today it feels like an even bigger relief and I’m actually enjoying it. As much as I felt super exhausted – my arms were just about to fall off – I kind of noticed in practice this morning that when I was riding, I was charging. So I could still gather a little bit of energy to focus on the riding part, which made me pretty excited about dropping in for the race.”

Still, on a track that long there’s so much room for error. Even the Queen of Crankworx almost ended her run in disaster. Verbeeck drifted off track, nearly hitting a tree. She had to rush back on course to resume her run.

“I had a great race run but still thought I gave it away. So I’m stoked I got a super clean race other than that one mistake.”

Verbeeck will have to hold on for one more day, and one more race to secure her Crankworx Summer Series Championship title. While Iles’ lead in the men’s standings cinched him the series win Wednesday, Verbeeck must still start the last race to defend her crown.

That said, Verbeeck isn’t planning on holding back in Friday’s Sun Peaks Air DH. After three weeks of racing, she isn’t letting up until the final finish line.

“It’s never over ‘til it’s over.”

Fitzgerald adds second podium, while McDowall recovers from freak mechanical

Norco Factory Racing’s Henry Fitzgerald turned heads last week when he won the Mt.7 Psychosis downhill in Golden. He backed up that win by finishing a close second to Iles on Thursday at Sun Peaks.

“I felt really good,” said Fitzgerald. “Where I had to pedal I pedaled really hard. There were a few tricky corners where I don’t know if anyone felt good. I didn’t feel too good there, but I think it was a super quantifiable run where there’s things I can work on, but other things I feel good with. I’m super happy with it.”

Fitzgerald’s second Crankworx Summer Series podium felt much different than the first.

“I was definitely more nervous in the hot seat today than I was in Psychosis, just cause, I was a bit more surprised in Psychosis…it was just so long. I was so worked. All I was focused on was just trying to cool down for the next 20 minutes after my run. I was still pouring water on myself.”

One spot behind Fitzgerald, Kirk McDowall put down a run to remember. While McDowall, with two national championshisp to his name, is no stranger to the podium, this run was different. In fact it almost didn’t happen.

“It got quite windy right before we started going, and one of the aluminum banners fell onto the first corner on the course,” said McDowall. “I couldn’t see it until it was too late. Thankfully I didn’t crash, but the bike took a hit and really bent the front brake rotor really badly. Someone was able to bring one up for me and we swapped it out at the top. That was a new experience for me, but it turned out OK.”

After swapping to a fresh rotor, McDowall was the last man left on course. He made his second take count, earning third with a 4:33.52.

“I feel like my brain has been going a hundred miles a minute. Of course during the run it always is but now this time the 10 minutes leading up to my run as well I was just stressing. It feels like kind of a relief to just be down here now. It’s nice to be in third for sure. I had a good run.”

Miranda Miller (2nd), Vaea Verbeeck (1st) and Casey Brown (3rd) on the penultimate Crankworx podium. . Photo: Clint Trahan Henry Fitzgerald (2nd), Finn Iles (1st) and Kirk McDowall (3rd) on the men's Sun Peaks DH podium. . Photo: Clint Trahan

CLIF Crankworx Summer Series racing action wraps up Friday with the Sun Peaks Air DH. You can watch the final race live on crankworx.com.

Recap: Maxxis Sun Peaks DH – Crankworx Summer Series