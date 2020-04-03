Watch: “In the Wake” featuring Max Morgan solo at Windrock

Sometimes it takes being separated from a routine to realize just how big a part of your life it is. In the Wake is Max Morgan reconnecting with his love of racing, and riding bikes.

With racing cancelled around the world, the crowds have fallen silent but the trails are still there. Morgan heads to the quiet trails of Windrock Bike Park, home of the Tennessee National ProGRT. There, he gets in touch with what racing means to him.

The whole video is fantastic, but wow – that slow motion of Morgan through Windrock’s infamous whoops section? In the Wake is worth watching just for that.

Deity: In the Wake featuring Max Morgan

From Deity:

“The sound of the crowd, the chaos of the event, and the preparation to be at your best. With races canceled or delayed for the foreseeable future, Max Morgan takes to silence and reconnects with the reason why he lives between the tape. It is about the ride and in the wake of change, we must remember that this too shall pass. Stay healthy everyone.”

Filmed/Edited: Jack Berg