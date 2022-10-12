Ineos Grenadiers make it official: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot signs with team

On Wednesday, Ineos Grenadiers announced that the four-time world champion is the latest addition to the growing number of multi-disciplinary athletes on the squad.

The off road star’s signing comes after a record-breaking 2022 season which saw Ferrand-Prévotwin the short track, cross country and marathon mountain bike world championships, as well as the inaugural UCI gravel worlds.

“Signing with the Ineos Grenadiers is a dream for me. I’m super excited to be joining the off road team and becoming part of a wider group of riders and the Ineos family of athletes. The Ineos Grenadiers’ professionalism is world-renowned and I have always admired the team’s ethos and spirit,” PF-P said. “To have the 2024 Olympics in Paris is huge for me. I want to be the best rider I can be in front of a home crowd and that will be my main goal over the next two years. An Olympic gold medal is the only one missing from my palmares so it’s the one I want the most. It was a key reason to join this adventure with the Ineos Grenadiers. I still have a lot of things to learn and it is the best team to help me reach my goal.”

Even with a full season, the super star has plenty more goals.

“The main goal of the season was to be World Champion in Les Gets. I wanted to prove to myself that I could win in my home country with the increased pressure and media attention that brings. Because of the Paris Olympics in 2024 that was an important test for me, and it went perfectly. I had all my family there so it was really cool to win in front of them all. I have now won four World titles in one year and I’m really happy with that!” The French rider said. “I’m still feeling super good at the moment and really motivated so I’m looking to start cyclocross again in November and try and become European champion in Namur. After that I will take a small break and then I want to start cyclocross again and be in the best condition for those world championships.”