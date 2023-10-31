Is Red Bull Hardline headed to Australia?

2024 could see Red Bull expanding its Hardline downhill event into a two-stop series. The second stop will take Hardline far from its Welsh roots, heading for the sunny slopes of Maydena Bike Park in Australia.

The notoriously challenging event is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2024. That will see it return to DyFi Bike Park in Machynlleth, Wales. Continuing its move earlier and earlier on the race calendar, next year’s event will run from July 1-2.

To mark the occasion, Hardline will start the year with a new location, too. Maydena Bike Part, past host to Enduro World Series events, will be the first venue outside of Wales to host the progressive downhill race. The Tasmanian bike park hosts Hardline as part of a five-day festival, with racing running February 24-25, 2024.

The new location means Hardline’s second (first?) event falling well outside of the World Cup season. Thatt could be the perfect opportunity for Canada’s Jackson Goldstone to head back to the series and reprise his sensational 2022 win. That victory, in his first appearance, made Goldstone the youngest-ever Hardline winner.

2024 Red Bull Hardline brings back Women’s field

Hardline will also continue to evolve the women’s side of its competition. From a single rider in 2022, Hardline Progression Camp brought more riders out in 2023. While the ’23 event was eventually cancelled due to weather, it already had an impact on the women’s field.

“We’ve seen so much progress by enabling female athletes to ride. We are approaching it in the right way, working towards supporting the progression at an attainable speed so that more girls can eventually get to tackle the course,” Tahnée Seagrave said of the 2023 Hardline Progression Camp.

Red Bull will, of course, broadcast both Hardline events live on Red Bull TV.