Island Cup releases 2024 XC and enduro calendar

Vancouver Island’s long-running race series is back for another year of cross country and enduro racing. For 2024, Island Cup will bring eight XC and six enduro events to Canada’s west coast.

The popular grassroots regional series is enjoying a massive resurgence of interest after the pandemic shut-down. In 2023, most enduro events seold out within minutes of registration opening. Cross country is also seeing substantial growth in registration numbers over the past few seasons.

Cross country racing takes advantage of Vancouver Island’s mostly warmer climate. Early season racing starts with two Victoria-area races in March. The series then migrates north to Cobble Hill, Cumberland and briefly heads over to the Sunshine Coast before returning to Campbell River and Nanaimo. The classic Hammer Fest XC, running for over 30 years now, has the honour of hosting XC finals for 2024.

The extremely popular Island Cup enduro series returns with six events for 2024. Like last season, racing starts off with the sea views and slippery rocks of Sooke’s Harbourview network. Racing move’s up and down-island to Duncan, the iconic trails of Hornby Island, Jordie Lunn Bike Park and way up to Mount Washington before wrapping up with finals in Cumberland, B.C.

Registration for all cross country events opens March 1 at 8:00 a.m. As in past years, registration for each enduro event will open one month prior ot the event date. Registration details will be available soon on the Island Cup website.

2024 Island Cup XC

March 17 – Island Cup XC #1 Hartland Classic (Victoria)

March 3 – Island Cup XC #2 Jordie Lunn Bike Park (Langford)

April 14 – Island Cup XC #3 Cobble Hill Classic

April 28 – Island Cup XC #4 Cumberland

May 19 – Island Cup XC #5 Powell River Duck Lake XC

June 9 – Island Cup XC #6 Campbell River

June 23 – Island Cup XC #7 Nanaimo

June 30 – Island Cup XC #8 Hammerfest Finals (Parksville)

2024 Island Cup Enduro