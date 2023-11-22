44 minutes of glory: Jackson Goldstone winning at MSA in ‘Beyond Limits’

Jacskson Goldstone winning the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup in his first elite season was instantly an iconic moment in the history of downhill, here in Canada and around the globe. The homecoming victory was all the more dramatic as it was the final stop of the 2023 World Cup season.

For the final episode of its special on the young Canadian, GoPro devotes a full 44 minutes to the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup weekend. That is almost as long as the episodes title: Beyond Limits – The Jackson Goldstone Story: Final Descent to Victory. But hey, the sun goes down too early these days and there’s months until the next World Cup race, so why not settle in and celebrate this win again?

GoPro Beyond Limits – The Jackson Goldstone Story Ep.5 Final Descent to Victory

What’s GoPro say about this episode of Beyond Limits?

In the epic conclusion to Jackson Goldstone’s sensational season, witness the intense drama and heart-stopping moments as he is in the race for the ultimate showdown. Jackson faces challenges, triumphs over setbacks, and, in the final descent, unleashes a performance that cements his name in the downhill mountain biking history books.

Join us as we delve into the thrilling narrative of Jackson’s journey, from the peaks of triumph to the valleys of adversity. In this video, we explore the defining moments that lead to his ultimate victory, showcasing not only his incredible skill but the indomitable spirit that sets him apart.

It's more than a race; it's a story of determination, resilience, and a rookie's ascent to greatness.