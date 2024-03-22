Jackson Goldstone updates injury status after Hardline Maydena crash

When Jackson Goldstone slammed into a tree at race pace during his Red Bull Hardline Maydena run, the resulting injury put a big question mark on his World Cup season. The Syndicate’s young Canadian shared more details on the injury in an update.

“Hardline didn’t go to plan. Obviously I crashed in my race run and had a pretty high-speed collision with a tree,” Goldstone says at the end of the Syndicate’s first web series of the season. “It happened so quick that there wasn’t much that I could have done. I almost saved it but, yeah, hit the tree pretty hard.”

Jackson Goldstone suffers significant knee injury

The crash looked horrible on the live coverage. Goldstone’s POV footage, in the video below, doesn’t look much better. The prognosis isn’t great, either.

“Fully tore my ACL and MCL,” the Syndicate racer shares, adding that it will be a “Big recovery, big surgery coming up for me.”

While it sounds like Goldstone’s Red Bull connections are getting him quick care, it is still bad news for his World Cup season. While the Squamish racer was able to bounce back from injury wildly fast last year, this could be a longer recovery. A fully torn ACL and MCL could take months to heal. He will, at the absolute very least, miss out on the start of the 2024 season at Fort William in just over a month. It would be amazing if Goldstone were back on the bike and ready to race by the time the season wraps up at Mont-Sainte-Anne in October.

Here’s hoping Goldstone’s recovery goes as smoothly as possible and we see him back on the bike sooner, rather than later.

Check out the full update from Goldstone at the end of Syndicate’s first web series episode of 2024. It’s not all bad, though. before the sad news, you get to watch Goldstone absolutely boosting to the moon on Queenstown’s Dream Line jumps.