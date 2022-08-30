Jackson Goldstone is racing Red Bull Hardline

Jackson Goldstone is heading to new and more challenging races. The 18-year-old Canadian, who already wrapped up his 2022 junior men’s World Cup title, is signed on to race the notoriously difficult Red Bull Hardline this September.

Goldstone will be one of six new riders at Hardline 2022. That includes the competition’s first-ever female racer. Jess Blewitt of New Zealand, a freerider and downhiller, is set to be the first woman to race Hardline.

Also on the list is three-time winner Bernard Kerr and new elite men’s World Cup podium finisher, Ronan Dunne of Ireland.

There’s one week of World Cup racing left before riders take on the monster Hardline course. First they have to race Val di Sole, Italy.

When riders do head Wales for Hardline, fans can watch live on Red Bull TV. Finals run on September 11, 2022.

Rider List: 2022 Red Bull Hardline

Phil Atwill (GBR)

George Brannigan (NZL)

Adam Brayton (GBR)

Ronan Dunne (IRL)

Kade Edwards (GBR)

Theo Erlangsen (RSA)

Craig Evans (GBR)

Dennis Luffman (GBR)

Jackson Goldstone (CAN) Jess Blewitt (NZL)

Harry Molloy (GBR) Danny Hart (GBR)

Charlie Hatton (GBR)

Sam Hockenhull (GBR)

Dan Atherton (GBR) Matteo Iniguez (FRA)

Gaëtan Vige (FRA) Bernard Kerr (GBR)

Andreas Kolb (AUT)

Josh Lowe (GBR)

Brook MacDonald (NZL)

David McMillan (NZL)

Jim Monro (GBR)

Flo Payet (FRA)

Kaos Seagrave (GBR) Joe Smith (GBR)