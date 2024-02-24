Jackson Goldstone previews absolutely bonkers Red Bull Hardline Maydena course

Red Bull has a brand spanking new Hardline course for its debut in Maydena Tasmania, so who better to preview it than past-champion – and youngest Hardline winner in history – Jackson Goldstone. The Canuck phenom has a skill set tailor made for the outsized course features, mixing big air and downhill speeds.

Watch the preview below, then tune in to watch live on Red Bull TV on Saturday, February 24 (that’s late late Friday on Canada’s Pacific Coast)

Red Bull Hardline Maydena: Top to Bottom preview with Jackson Goldstone

What’s better than Jackson Goldstone previewing the Red Bull Hardline course in Maydena? Doubling up the Tasmanian madness with Syndicate teammate Laurie Greenland.

Red Bull Hardline Maydena: Course preview with Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland