Jackson Goldstone wins Maribor World Cup
It was a big day for Canada's juniors in SloveniaPhoto by: Forrest Riesco
Canada’s juniors had a big day in Maribor, Slovenia on Sunday. Jackson Goldstone led a strong showing for the team, taking his second World Cup win of his debut season.
Junior men – Goldstone’s gold streak continues
Goldsone (Miranda Factory Racing) now has two World Cup win’s in three starts. At the first World Cup, he was second. It’s a wildly impressive start from the Squamish, B.C. junior, who also recently added two Canada Cup wins and junior national championships while back in B.C..
Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) added more success, finishing fifth in 3:16.123. Jakob Jewett (Canyon Clltvc) followed close behind in seventh, and a time of 3:17.673, putting all the junior men inside the top 10.
Junior Women – Hemstreet strong in season debut
The Sunshine Coast’s Gracey Hemstreet came flying out of the gates in her first World Cup appearance of 2021. Hemstreet seeded first on Saturday. The Sechelt, B.C. racer followed that up with a fifth, behind Canyon Collective FMD’s Phoebe Gale, in finals on Sunday.
Emmy Lan (Commencal Canada) added another strong result, finishing 11th in her World Cup debut appearance.
Results: 2021 World Cup DH #3 – Maribor, Slovenia
Junior Women
|1.
|n°1
|GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:53.968
|2.
|n°3
|YANKOVA Izabela
|3:54.759
+0.791
|3.
|n°5
|GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina
CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM
|3:59.065
+5.097
|4.
|n°2
|GUTOEHRLE Sophie
|3:59.148
+5.180
|5.
|n°16
|HEMSTREET Gracey
|4:00.016
+6.048
|6.
|n°12
|KUCHYNKOVA Simonka
|4:01.903
+7.935
|7.
|n°4
|PIERRINI Leona
|4:02.681
+8.713
|8.
|n°7
|ERICKSON Ella
|4:04.419
+10.451
|9.
|n°6
|VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL NOBL
|4:05.107
+11.139
|10.
|n°11
|HAUGOM Kine
|4:06.005
+12.037
|11.
|n°10
|LAN Emmy
|4:13.709
+19.741
|12.
|n°15
|MCCULLY Bethany
|4:39.735
+45.767
|13.
|n°13
|ARENDT Anouk
|4:47.934
+53.966
|14.
|n°8
|THIELE Anastasia
|5:20.073
+1:26.105
Junior Men
|1.
|GOLDSTONE Jackson
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|3:12.122
|2.
|WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:12.509
+0.387
|3.
|STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
YD RACING
|3:15.192
+3.070
|4.
|MEIER-SMITH Remy
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:16.582
+4.460
|5.
|LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:16.623
+4.501
|6.
|CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING
|3:17.126
+5.004
|7.
|JEWETT Jakob
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:17.673
+5.551
|8.
|MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
COMMENCAL 21
|3:18.402
+6.280
|9.
|DAVIS Oliver
THE UNION
|3:18.409
+6.287
|10.
|WILLIAMS Preston
|3:18.681
+6.559
|11.
|MACDERMID James
YD RACING
|3:18.933
+6.811
|12.
|CAPPELLO Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM
|3:19.235
+7.113
|13.
|FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:19.261
+7.139
|14.
|JOHNSTON Guy
THE YT MOB
|3:19.478
+7.356
|15.
|LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:20.482
+8.360
|16.
|MAPLES Dylan
|3:21.386
+9.264
|17.
|REIS Nuno
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|3:21.652
+9.530
|18.
|HOFMANN Noah
KONA FACTORY TEAM
|3:21.940
+9.818
|19.
|BRODIE William
|3:22.598
+10.476
|20.
|OBERHOFER Maximilian
|3:23.354
+11.232
|21.
|BAECHLER Nicolas
|3:23.512
+11.390
|22.
|GIRONDE Mael
|3:34.378
+22.256
|23.
|DRISCOLL Andrew
|3:34.902
+22.780
|24.
|GUILLO Tom
|3:37.693
+25.571