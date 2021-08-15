Jackson Goldstone wins Maribor World Cup

Canada’s juniors had a big day in Maribor, Slovenia on Sunday. Jackson Goldstone led a strong showing for the team, taking his second World Cup win of his debut season.

Junior men – Goldstone’s gold streak continues

Goldsone (Miranda Factory Racing) now has two World Cup win’s in three starts. At the first World Cup, he was second. It’s a wildly impressive start from the Squamish, B.C. junior, who also recently added two Canada Cup wins and junior national championships while back in B.C..

Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) added more success, finishing fifth in 3:16.123. Jakob Jewett (Canyon Clltvc) followed close behind in seventh, and a time of 3:17.673, putting all the junior men inside the top 10.

Junior Women – Hemstreet strong in season debut

The Sunshine Coast’s Gracey Hemstreet came flying out of the gates in her first World Cup appearance of 2021. Hemstreet seeded first on Saturday. The Sechelt, B.C. racer followed that up with a fifth, behind Canyon Collective FMD’s Phoebe Gale, in finals on Sunday.

Emmy Lan (Commencal Canada) added another strong result, finishing 11th in her World Cup debut appearance.

Results: 2021 World Cup DH #3 – Maribor, Slovenia

Junior Women

1. n°1 GALE Phoebe

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:53.968

2. n°3 YANKOVA Izabela

3:54.759

+0.791 3. n°5 GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina

CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM 3:59.065

+5.097 4. n°2 GUTOEHRLE Sophie

3:59.148

+5.180 5. n°16 HEMSTREET Gracey

4:00.016

+6.048 6. n°12 KUCHYNKOVA Simonka

4:01.903

+7.935 7. n°4 PIERRINI Leona

4:02.681

+8.713 8. n°7 ERICKSON Ella

4:04.419

+10.451 9. n°6 VAN DER VELDEN Siel

COMMENCAL NOBL 4:05.107

+11.139 10. n°11 HAUGOM Kine

4:06.005

+12.037 11. n°10 LAN Emmy

4:13.709

+19.741 12. n°15 MCCULLY Bethany

4:39.735

+45.767 13. n°13 ARENDT Anouk

4:47.934

+53.966 14. n°8 THIELE Anastasia

5:20.073

+1:26.105

Junior Men