Jackson Goldstone wins Maribor World Cup

It was a big day for Canada's juniors in Slovenia

Photo by: Forrest Riesco
August 15, 2021

Canada’s juniors had a big day in Maribor, Slovenia on Sunday. Jackson Goldstone led a strong showing for the team, taking his second World Cup win of his debut season.

Junior men – Goldstone’s gold streak continues

Goldsone (Miranda Factory Racing) now has two World Cup win’s in three starts. At the first World Cup, he was second. It’s a wildly impressive start from the Squamish, B.C. junior, who also recently added two Canada Cup wins and junior national championships while back in B.C..

Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) added more success, finishing fifth in 3:16.123. Jakob Jewett (Canyon Clltvc) followed close behind in seventh, and a time of 3:17.673, putting all the junior men inside the top 10.

Junior Women – Hemstreet strong in season debut

The Sunshine Coast’s Gracey Hemstreet came flying out of the gates in her first World Cup appearance of 2021. Hemstreet seeded first on Saturday. The Sechelt, B.C. racer followed that up with a fifth, behind Canyon Collective FMD’s Phoebe Gale, in finals on Sunday.

Emmy Lan (Commencal Canada) added another strong result, finishing 11th in her World Cup debut appearance.

Gracey Hemstreet racing the Steve Smith Memorial DH at Mount Washington, B.C. Photo: Forrest Riesco

Results: 2021 World Cup DH #3 – Maribor, Slovenia

Junior Women
1. n°1
GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:53.968
2. n°3
YANKOVA Izabela
 3:54.759
+0.791
3. n°5
GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina
CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM		 3:59.065
+5.097
4. n°2
GUTOEHRLE Sophie
 3:59.148
+5.180
5. n°16
HEMSTREET Gracey
 4:00.016
+6.048
6. n°12
KUCHYNKOVA Simonka
 4:01.903
+7.935
7. n°4
PIERRINI Leona
 4:02.681
+8.713
8. n°7
ERICKSON Ella
 4:04.419
+10.451
9. n°6
VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL NOBL		 4:05.107
+11.139
10. n°11
HAUGOM Kine
 4:06.005
+12.037
11. n°10
LAN Emmy
 4:13.709
+19.741
12. n°15
MCCULLY Bethany
 4:39.735
+45.767
13. n°13
ARENDT Anouk
 4:47.934
+53.966
14. n°8
THIELE Anastasia
 5:20.073
+1:26.105
Junior Men
1.
GOLDSTONE Jackson
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM		 3:12.122
2.
WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 3:12.509
+0.387
3.
STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
YD RACING		 3:15.192
+3.070
4.
MEIER-SMITH Remy
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 3:16.582
+4.460
5.
LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:16.623
+4.501
6.
CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING		 3:17.126
+5.004
7.
JEWETT Jakob
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:17.673
+5.551
8.
MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
COMMENCAL 21		 3:18.402
+6.280
9.
DAVIS Oliver
THE UNION		 3:18.409
+6.287
10.
WILLIAMS Preston
 3:18.681
+6.559
11.
MACDERMID James
YD RACING		 3:18.933
+6.811
12.
CAPPELLO Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM		 3:19.235
+7.113
13.
FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:19.261
+7.139
14.
JOHNSTON Guy
THE YT MOB		 3:19.478
+7.356
15.
LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:20.482
+8.360
16.
MAPLES Dylan
 3:21.386
+9.264
17.
REIS Nuno
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM		 3:21.652
+9.530
18.
HOFMANN Noah
KONA FACTORY TEAM		 3:21.940
+9.818
19.
BRODIE William
 3:22.598
+10.476
20.
OBERHOFER Maximilian
 3:23.354
+11.232
21.
BAECHLER Nicolas
 3:23.512
+11.390
22.
GIRONDE Mael
 3:34.378
+22.256
23.
DRISCOLL Andrew
 3:34.902
+22.780
24.
GUILLO Tom
 3:37.693
+25.571