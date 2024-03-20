Jakob Jewett adds second Crankworx podium this week in Rotorua

Crankworx may be celebrating its 10th year in Rotorua this week but one Canadian, Jakob Jewett, has his own party going. The rising Pivot Factory Racing star earned his second podium this week, finishing third in Air DH.

Two more Canucks stepped onto the podium in Rotorua later on Wednesday. Ben Wallace and Kirsten Van Horne were both on the box in the whip-off contest.

Air DH: A legend, a protégé and a Canadian

After a silver in the Rotorua DH over the weekend, Jakob Jewett was right back on the bike for Air DH. Back on the bike and back on the podium. The Canadian racer finished third behind a pair of Australians. Ryan Gilchrist takes the win but the younger rider was quick to credit his training partner with much of his success. Who was that? None other than Australian mountain bike icon, and last year’s Air DH winner, Mick Hannah.

“We really did a lot of practice together, and he taught me some of his secrets that he learned winning last year”. Gilchrist said after the race. “I am honoured, honestly. It’s Mick Hannah. You can’t say he’s not a legend.”

On the women’s side, Martha Gill takes the win ahead of Rotorua local Shania Rawson. The U.S.A.’s Kialani Hines returned to a Crankworx podium with third place.

Results: 2024 Crankworx Rotorua – Air DH

Men

1) Ryan Gilchrist (AUS)

2) Mick Hannah (AUS)

3) Jakob Jewett (CAN)

Women

1) Martha Gill (GBR)

2) Shania Rawson (NZL)

3) Kialani Hines (USA)

Crankworx New Zealand Whip-Off Championships

Two more Canadians found Crankworx podiums on Wednesday, though via incredible style instead of raw speed.

In the men’s whip off, Ben Wallace put Canada on the box behind France’s Edgar Briole. Nils Heiniger landed third for the locals. The women’s whip-off saw a repeat winner in Vinny Armstrong. Erice van Leuven followed with Canada’s Kirsten van Horne taking bronze for a second year in a row.

Men

1) Edgar Briole (FRA)

2) Ben Wallace (CAN)

3) Nils Heiniger (NZL)

Women

1) Vinny Armstrong (NZL)

2) Erice Van Leuven (NZL)

3) Kirsten Van Horne (CAN)