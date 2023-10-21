Jenn Jackson golden in Pan American Games mountain bike race

Jenn Jackson scored her first major international mountain bike victory on Saturday, winning the women’s cross country mountain bike race at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Jennifer Jackson is GOLDEN 🥇 Winning Canada's second gold medal at the Pan Am Games 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/vpFHas1RX8 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) October 21, 2023

Jackson’s win is Canada’s second gold medal of the 2023 Games in Santiago, following just hours after Gunnar Holmgren won the country’s first gold in the men’s cross country race.

Continuing the day’s theme, Jackson put Canada in first ahead of a Chilean and a Vidaurre. Catalina Vidaurre Kossman finished second for the host nation, nearly three minutes back of an absolutely flying Jackson. Raiza Goulao Henrique of Brazil rounded out the podium in third.

Sandra Walter finished seventh for Canada in Santiago.

POV: You just won a gold medal at the Pan Am Games for Women's Olympic Cross-Country 🇨🇦 👏 pic.twitter.com/UaMeYSJeK0 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) October 21, 2023

Jackson’s win continues a tradition of success in the Pan American Games mountain bike events. When the 2015 Games were held in Toronto, Ont., Emily Batty and Catharine Pendrel finished with gold and silver medals in the women’s race and Rahaël Gangé won the men’s mountain bike race.