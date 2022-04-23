Jenn Jackson two days in a row at Moosejaw US Cup

It was a hectic scene Saturday as UC Cup organizers hastily rescheduled Sunday’s elite XCO races to take place a day early. With dangerous winds forecast for the following day, the elite women assembled on the start line for the final XCO of the weekend.

Jenn Jackson turned this into an opportunity, taking her second silver in as many days. The Canadian national champion chased, caught, but couldn’t quite pass Cape Epic winner Sofia Gomez Villafane.

Elite Women US Cup XCO: Gomez-Villafane flys solo

Saturday is the second rescheduling of this US Cup week. With Wednesday’s racing moved to Thursday, also due to weather, the elite women lined up for their third race in three days.

Savilia Blunk (Orange Seal) was ready for the early start, storming off the line with Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB) on her heels. Haley Batten (Specialized) quickly closed down the gap to Thursday’s XCO winner. The red-and-white national champion’s jersey of Jenn Jackson sat fourth wheel. A frantic pace meant the front of the race was constantly changing on the windy, wide-open start loop. Haley Smith and Emily Batty also both showed up on the front of the race.

Going out onto lap one, Sofia Gomez-Villafane (Specialized) and 2018 world champion Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) were the aggressors, pushing the pace and stringing out the field. Villafane, recently returned from winning the Absa Cape Epic, attacked early on lap 1 and quickly created a sizeable gap.

Courtney led the chase with Jenn Jackson and Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz) in her wheels. Blunk, Gwen Gibson (Norco Factory Team) and Batten followed in a third group.

With two laps to go, the chase group had whittled down to Kate Courtney and Jenn Jackson. Gomez-Villafane held a 22-second advantage. Savilia Blunk chased 36 seconds back.

Jackson chases a win

As the women headed out onto the final lap, Blunk joined the chasing duo. Jackson responded quickly, going off the front in pursuit of Villafane and a more secure podium spot.

The Canadian national champ steadily bridged the gap to Villafane, but was unable to get past the Argentine. With Blunk closing in behind, having passed Courtney, there was no chance to let up the pace.

Sofia Gomez-Villafane found one more burst of energy coming into the finish area, creating just enough of a gap to celebrate her win.

Jenn Jackson crossed the line second, repeating her result from Friday’s Short Track XC.

Savilia Blunk, winner of Thursday’s XCO claimed third with Kate Courtney following in fourth and Haley Batten fifth.

Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) was the second Canadian across the line, finishing eighth. Emily Batty crosed shortly after. Mackenzie Myatt (Cyclesmith) had a strong ride in 14th. Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Team), an under-23 racing with the elites, finished 16th. Juliette Tétreault (Equipe du Quebec / ACQ) in 19th added one more Canadian result in the top-20.

