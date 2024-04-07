Jenn Jackson sweeps US Cup Arkansas weekend

Jenn Jackson scored a perfect trio of race wins during US Cup series’ stay in Arkansas. The Liv Factory Racing Canadian earned a UCI C1 XCO win, XCC win and a UCI HC XCO win. The later is the highest ranked XCO event below a World Cup.

On Saturday in Fayetteville, Jackson was followed across the line by fellow Canadian Ella Macphee (Pivot Cycles-OTE). Roxanne Vermette (Delta Marriotte) and Juliette Tetreault (CC L’Academie) joined the Canadians in the top 10, finishing eighth and ninth.

In the elite men’s racing, Carter Woods led a procession of Canadians on the podium, finishing second. Cole Punchard and Zoran Paillé followed in third and fourth. But none could hold off Trek Factory Racing’s Riley Amos who took the HC win. Noah Ramsay (Batemans) squeezed into the top 10 in eighth.

Rafaelle Carrier (Pivot Cycles-OTE) added another junior women’s win to her mid-week XCO win. Her teammate Maude Ruelland followed in fifth. In the junior men’s race, Felix Antoine Leclair (Siboire QuiRoule) finished fourth ahead of Ponnse’s Jacob Roy.