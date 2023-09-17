Jesse Melamed wins Châtel EDR finale while Emmy Lan wins overall

Canadians had a sensational day at the final Enduro World Cup of 2023, wrapping up wins, overall titles and a heap of top-10 results in France. Jesse Melamed earns the pro men’s win in Châtel while Emmy Lan wraps up a second-straight overall title in the under-21 women’s category.

Melamed keeps pressure on Rude

Jesse Melamed (Canyon Cllctv) rolled into Châtel as one of the few riders with a mathematical chance at unseating Richie Rude (Yeti Fox) from his lead in the men’s standings. The Whistler’ racer, and defending Enduro World Series champion coming into 2023, put all the pressure he could on his rival by taking the season’s final win. Rude couldn’t win the final round but did keep close enough, finishing third, to earn the first EDR title. Alex Rudeau (Commencal Enduro Project), second overall coming into Châtel, finished second behind Melamed in France.

Kasper Woolley (YT Mob) finished off his abbreviated season with a sensational 11th place in the pro men’s race. It’s a remarkable result for the young Squamish racer after a seemingly never-ending string of injuries. Elliot Jamieson also had a big end to his year, placing 20th. Rhys Verner (Forbidden Synthesis) was right behind in 21st with Rocky Mountain Race Face’s duo of Emmett Hancock and Remi Gauvin in 28th and 30th. Jack Menzies (Polygon Factory) started his day in Châtel with an impressive third place on the opening timed stage, before sliding to 36th. Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing), also back from injury, was 45th.

Emmy Lan locks down back-to-back titles

Comox Valley’s Emmy Lan couldn’t find pace to win a sixth Enduro World Cup this year but, finishing fourth, did enough to lock down the overall title. The Forbidden Synthesis racer takes her second-straight under-21 women’s title, winning the final Enduro World Series title and the first under the Enduro World Cup banner. Elly Hoskin of Squamish wasn’t in Châtel but already had enough points to stay just ahead of Lily Planquart for second in the 2023 season.

Simona Kuchynkova takes the win in Châtel win by the narrowest margin, finishing 0.11o seconds ahead of Emily Carrick-Anderson. Delia da Mocongo of Switzerland takes the last podium position in third.

Charre takes win, Courdurier takes title

Isabeau Courdurier (Lapierre Zipp) arrived in Châtel with a solid lead in the pro women’s standings. But Morgane Charre (Pivot Cycles) did everything she could to unseat her. In the battle of the French women, both won. Charre persevered in a back-and-forth battle to take the final win of 2023. Courdurier finishes second in Châtel to take the 2023 season title.

Miranda Miller (SRAM) had a great end to her season, returning to enduro to finish 17th on Sunday. Andréanne Lanthier-Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Race Face) finished off her season in 23rd. Emily Williams (Ellevate) was 33rd.

Canadians swarm under-21 men’s top 10

Four Canadians made it into the top 10 of the under-21 men’s race, led by Lief Rodgers (Giant Canada) who finished on the podium in third. Johnathan Helly (We Are One) and downhill racer Jakob Jewett (Pivot Factory Racing) were fourth and fifth. Wei Tien Ho placed 10th. Dane Jewett (Pivot Cycles) was close behind in 14th.

Raphael Giambi (Specialized Enduro) takes the win in Châtel ahead of Lisandru Bertini (Lapierre Zipp) and Rodgers.