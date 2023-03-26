Watch Jesse Melamed make an absolutely wild save at Enduro World Cup Maydena

All the thrills and excitement of World Cup racing is back, with the enduro series starting in Maydena. Returning champ Jesse Melamed showed just how wild enduro can be, muscling through an absolutely incredible save during Sunday’s racing in Tasmania.

Sunday was Melamed’s first race weekend with his new Canyon Cllctv team and the Canadian was pushing his equipment to its limits. After burping a tire one corner earlier, Melamed ended up getting extremely sideways of a technical step down in Maydena.

How Melamed held on through this, we have no idea. The wild ride is definitely an early contender for save of the season. It didn’t end up saving the Canadian’s race, as he lost enough time riding out the flat tire to move out of contention for the race win, but he sure did avoid one heck of a crash.

Here is Jesse Melamed’s take on what happened in Maydena.

Melamed will have another swing at the win when the Enduro World Cup continues next weekend, April 1-2, in Derby, Tasmania.