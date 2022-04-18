Check out this wild retro-modern freeride build

If you’re of a certain age, you likely have a fond – maybe even rose-tinted – memory of the “glory days” of freeride. Huge forks, steep head tube angles and ankle-punishing drop-to-flat features.

The bikes back then, while capable in that very specific big-hit skillset, weren’t exactly peak technology. But what would happen if you took the “best” of 2000s-era freeride parts and the best of new mountain bike tech?

Jordan “Boostmaster” Olthuis, a Fraser Valley, B.C. rider with a very sizable YouTube following, decided to find out.

The Boostmaster build the BoostMonster – a 49-pound behemoth put together around the power-metal combo of a 2005 Norco A-Line and 300-mm travel Marzocchi Monster T fork from 2003. The twist? He’s added a full complement of modern parts to try tame this monster – or put it in overdrive – and bring it up as close to modern standards as possible.

Olthuis details the full BoostMonster build and parts breakdown below. It’s a wild ride.

Jordan Boostmaster: Behold the BoostMonster!