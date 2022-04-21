Watch: Kade Edwards’ huge DarkFest crash

DarkFest is a series of spectacularly huge jumps in South Africa. That makes for some equally spectacular crashes when things go sideways. And, when the jumps are this big, when things go wrong they go very wrong.

Kade Edwards misses his seat when he goes for a suicide no-hander on one of the final jumps. the result is a lot of airtime waiting to finally make it back down to the ground. Somehow, thankfully, Edwards walks away from this one intact. But it’s a good reminder that, while riders make these jumps look smooth, this is still insanely hard.