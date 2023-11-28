Kaos Seagrave is too unhinged in ‘Unhinged 2’

Kaos Seagrave is a wildly talented human being. Not just World Cup-level fast, but incredibly stylish on a bike. Stylish enough to pull off a hot pink/chrome combo on the Canyon he’s riding in Unhinged 2.

Of course, when you can pull off something that should be physically impossible on a bike, like a back flip to front stoppie, you can paint your bike however you want and pull it off.

All that to say, you should really watch Unhinged 2. Do it. Now.

Kaos Seagrave Unhinged 2

What’s Red Bull say about Seagrave’s effort in Unhinged 2?

Kaos Seagrave is a rider who lets his riding do the talking. And every time the British freeride mountain bike heavyweight sits on his bike, he is the talk of the town.

Unhinged 2 is a short film that defines Kaos’ character both on and off the bike and delivers in true Kaos style and flair that is always notoriously dripping in steeze! Enjoy.