Knolly Chilcotin is back, sleeker and longer

Knolly bikes is back with the latest version of it’s all metal, long-travel Chilcotin bike. Two of them, actually. The boutique Vancouver brand is offering the Chilcotin in an all-out 170mm/170mm layout or a slightly more reigned-in (but only slightly) 151mm/160mm layout.

The new Chilcotin comes with some other major updates as well. The classic kinked top tube is replaced by the nice, clean lines of a straight top tube, for one. There’s also a size small option for this 29″ brawler and SRAM UDH compatibility with a Knolly-specific machine CNC’d aluminum hanger included. Geometry is updated as well, with size-specific chainstays and overall longer, faster and more aggressive approach to this big bike.

Some things stay the same, though. Just as when we had a chance to swing a leg over the previous, very fast and fun version of the Chilcotin, several Knolly standards make the jump to the new rig. There’s still impressive dropper post clearance (now up to 200mm-240mm travel is supported, depending on size) so the Chilcotin fits riders of more heights. And there’s still Boost 157 Trail rear end spacing, for more stability and for better chainline with 12-speed drivetrains. There’s also still endure bearings on all pivots,

2024 Knolly Chilcotin: Pricing nad availability

Knolly is offering four sizes, with a new size Small joining the M, L and XL from the prior Chilcotin line. Then you have four colour choices: the classic Raw aluminum, Laguna Blue, Kelly Green Fade to Black, and Ano Black.

There are a full four build kits offered in both the Chilcotin 160/155 and 170/170. Those start with the $6,000 (USD 4,500) Deore build, with a Marzocchi Z1 fork and RockShox out back.

From there, you get to pick and choose what you prioritize on the bike. There are four builds with SRAM GX T-Type 155 moves up to a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate rear shock / Fox 36 Performance Elite fork combo while the 170 gets a Super Deluxe Ultimate / Fox 38 Performance Elite fork for $7,000 (USD 5,300) and $7,400 (USD 5,400) respectively. Next, SRAM GX T-Type gets paired with a Fox X2 Factory and, for the 155, a Fox 36 Factory and, for the 170, a 38 Factory. That brings the price up to $7,300 (USD 5,500) for the 155 and $7,400 (USD 5,600) for the 170. All four of those builds run Magura MT5 brakes.

Finally, a Shimano Deore XT build with Fox Factory suspension, Spank Vibracore wheels bumps the price up to $7,700 (USD 5,800) for the 155 and $7,800 (USD 5,900) for the Chilcotin 170.

Finally, if you want to build something specific, or feel the need to build up your own super-dream machine since Knolly is one of the few brands not offering a five-figure build option, frame kits are available for $3,200-3,500.

Check out the Chilcotin details at Knolly Bikes website.