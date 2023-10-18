Knolly releases new-look Gen. 6 Endorphin

Knolly spent a solid amount of time developing the sixth generation of its Endorphin, which it describes as a “fun-sized bike for people ranging in height from 4’11-5’10.” The Vancouver-based brand first teased the new-look, a big departure for the brand, at Crankworx back in 2022. This year, they had full production versions on display. Now, the 27.5″ wheel bike is available for all.

Knolly Endorphin Generation 6: What’s new?

The key updates for the Gen. 6 Endorphin are a straight top tube, improving aesthetics and standover, size-specific chainstay lengths so all sizes ride similarly and the addition of a proper X-Small size, which is very cool to see. There’s also an option for a MX, mixed 27.5″ rear and 29″ front wheel, set up instead of the standard dual 27.5″ wheels.

As always with Knolly, a few less visible details are refined. That includes flat tooling bearing locations to make service easier and an update to the FourBy4 suspension platform rocker. A unified monoblock rocker link adds stiffness and aims to reduce lateral stresses on the shock mount. The frame is also now SRAM UDH compatible so you can run either UDH derailleur hangars or the brand’s new T-Type drivetrain. Knolly also moves to post-mount 180mm brakes as standard.

Better standover, cleaner look and a new rocker link Knolly Endorphin Trail 157 rear end spacing returns, but now with UDH compatibility

Knolly Endorphin: 27.5″ trail shredder

The Endorphin is based around 27.5″ wheels. In that configuration, it offers 150mm rear travel and is designed to work with 160mm travel forks. In the MX configuration, rear wheel drops to 135mm and Knolly recommends a 140mm fork. The Endorphin is designed to work with long-travel dropper posts. All sizes can run up to a 210mm post, making the XS frame size one of the more complete designs for shorter riders available.

Knolly offers the Endorphin in three colours (Raw, Sea Foam, Champagne) and four sizes (XS, S, M, L). Three builds are available:

27.5″ Deore – $5,600 (USD 4,200)

MX Deore – $6,000 (USD 4,500)

MX XT – $7,300 (USD 5,500)