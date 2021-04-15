Watch: Stunning creativity on a mountain bike from BMX’s Kriss Kyle

Faced with a wet winter, Scottish BMX legend Kriss Kyle decided to switch up his routine and try out mountain biking. But what happens when a rider used to 20-inch wheels switches to a full suspension mountain bike? If Out of Season is any indication, magic happens.

Armed with a Specialized Stumpjumper EVO and a boatload of creativity, Kyle makes one of the most exciting mountain bike videos we’ve witnessed in a while.

With help from the build crew from Revolution Bike Park Wales, and with a cameo from none other than Danny MacAskill, Out of Season brings to real life the bike park of our imaginations.

Filmed in Powys, Wales, Kriss Kyle’s Out of Season takes an early lead for the most exciting video part of 2021!

Kriss Kyle – Out of Season

From Red Bull Bike:

“Out of Season” is a time when one pauses whatever they are doing to take a break, recover & chill a bit, but some never stop. They switch it up, letting their creativity run even wilder than usual, aiming for the unexpected.

Being one of those people, Kriss Kyle​ decided to leave his BMX in Unit 23, packed his enduro rig and travelled to Wales, where he teamed up with Matty Lambert and the dig crew from Revolution Bike Park to create one epic video! Together they have turned a tiny bit of Welsh forest into a MTB paradise that’s so creative, even Danny MacAskill​ couldn’t resist to pay a visit.

