Kyle Strait returns to the old school Red Bull Rampage site for “I Think I’ll Have Another”

Nothing slows Kyle Strait down. Not even Red Bull Rampage being cancelled for 2020 could stop the Californian from getting his hands on the sweet Utah dirt.

Of course, if there’s any rider that would step up to keep the spirit of Rampage alive this year, it would be Strait. He won his first event way back in 2005. In 2013, he became the first rider ever to win the iconic freeride event twice. To date, Strait is the only rider that has appeared in every single Rampage.

Records and stats aren’t what make Strait stand out, through. In I Think I’ll Have Another, the effortless style that has won Strait as many fans as it has competitions is on full display.

Kyle Strait – I Think I’ll Have Another

“When October comes, there’s no place I’d rather be than Southern Utah. So, I think I’ll have another. Enjoy!” – Kyle Strait

Directed by: Tory Powers

Additional Cinematography: JP Preston & Dustin Lindgren

Music: Downtown – Crooks

Photos: Chris Wellhausen & James Stokoe

Location: Southern Utah