World champs DH course preview with Loic and Laurie

World champs are back in Les Gets, France and the local organizers are serving up one doozy of a downhill course. Laurie Greenland and Loic Bruni both take their turn giving a course preview of the worlds track. It looks fresh, fast and pretty wide open.

August dust is quite different than the pouring rain these riders’ last races Les Gets in. Reece Wilson’s infamous creek gap is also reworked significantly. It’s still there, but with a tricky off camber section leading into it to slow riders down.

Loic Bruni: Les Gets World Champs Course Preview

Laurie Greenland: World Champs Course Preview