Lucas Cruz updates on Fort William World Cup injury

Lucas Cruz did not have the start to the season he was looking for at Fort William. On Saturday, the Canadian elite national champion crashed during practice at the iconic World Cup venue.

Cruz’s Norco Race Division team have now provided an update on his injury. After getting bucked on a jump, Cruz crashed and broke his femur.

The Pemberton, B.C. racer is now in hospital in Inverness awaiting surgery.

Cruz, in the most Canadian way possible, posted an apology for holding up practice for other riders.

Here’s hoping the Canadian champ is able to get back home soon. Wishing him the best in recovery and hopefully we’ll see him back on the bike in good time.

Cruz missed part of the 2023 season due to injury as well. That injury, a broken ankle in Whistler, came just after winning nationals at Fernie, part of a Norco sweep of the elite men’s podium with then-teammate Mark Wallace and recently-promoted engineer/racer Kirk McDowall. Cruz was back inside the top-20 by the end of the ’23 season, though, so hopefully he can come back from this femur break smoothly.