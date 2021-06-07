Watch: Mathieu van der Poel ripping bike park laps on his XC bike

There’s not much Mathieu van der Poel can’t do. In the latest update from his Alpecin-Fenix, we get a first-person perspective of the Dutch rider training bike park laps on his XC race bike.

Van der Poel’s bike handling skills are renowned. Still, big jumps and cross country race bikes don’t always mix well. Watch the Dutch phenom wheelie, launch table tops, and hit steep lines. All on a 100-mm travel Canyon Lux. And all to a very European soundtrack.

Mathieu van der Poel: First-Person MTB Run

Alpecin-Fenix shared the video Monday, the same day that van der Poel was named to the four-rider Dutch Olympic mountain bike team. With Tokyo promising a highly technical course, the bike park skills could come in handy this July.

Alpecin-Fenix: