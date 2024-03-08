MegaVolt charts return to Okanagan for year four

North America’s only multi-day eMTB festival is looking to start the year off right. MegaVolt offers three days of riding, events and racing in Naramata’s Three Blind Mice network. With its fourth year, MegaVolt is changing things up to offer a mix of races and, for those who aren’t as committed to racing against the clock, guided rides through the local trails.

The fourth annual MegaVolt runs from May 31 to June 2, 2024.

The full MegaVolt calendar includes three challenge events and to races – one eXC and one eEnduro. There’s also guided rides daily, an e-focused industry expo, entertainment, a beer garden and, for some insight into where eMTB is headed, an industry panel discussion.

“Four years in the making and the MegaVolt just gets better and more inclusive, just like eMTBs. Riding eMTBs are super fun, and this festival program features many events that highlight the advantages that pedal assist can bring,” says Andreas Hestler, co-founder of BC Bike Race and the MegaVolt.

2024 BCBR MegaVolt

MegaVolt is aiming to make the event more appealing to a broader range or eMountian bikers. The weekend is keeping the competitive elements of the race developed over the first three years but also making them optional. A complement of daily guided rides offers an alternative for riders to explore the area at a more leisurely pace.

Competitive events this year will include a new climbing challenge, a Trailforks Adventure Challenge and the return of the Consistency Challenge. eXC racing and the eEnduro return for another year.

MegaVolt also hosts a rapidly growing expo of eMTB brands. This year includes Specialized, Rocky Mountain, Devinci, Orbed, Fox, Yamaha, Bosch, OneUp Components and recent moto cross-overs Gas Gas and Husqvarna.

Naramata severs as a basecamp for the weekend. With lake access, lodging and a location close enough for an easy roll to the trails, it’s an idyllic venue for a weekend of riding.

MegaVolt is capping weekend passes at 200 riders. With the event growing rapidly every year, they expect to sell out in 2024. Registration is open now.