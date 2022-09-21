Melamed Crashes hard at Crans Montana

Enduro World Series is not easy. While that is probably obvious, it does mean that riders crash. And if you don’t want a crash to ruin your season, you have to be ready to fall, fall well, and be tough enough to not get hurt.

Jess Melamed rolled into Crans Montana with the EWS series lead. Not a great time to go down hard. When the Canadian’s final race run started to derail, he used some serious skill to manage the situation. While he still fell, hard, it could have been so much worse.

Watch Melamed falter, try to recover and ultimately hit the deck in Switzerland. The final EWS of 2022 takes place this weekend in France.