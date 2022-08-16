Melamed third at EWS Burke

One week after his big win at home at Crankworx Whistler, Jesse Melamed added another poidum to his Enduro World Series season. The Canadian landed third behind local Richie Rude and Australia’s Jack Moir in the EWS’ first visit to Burke Mountain.

Joining Melamed with his podium finish is Emmett Hancock, taking his second EWS under-21 podium in a row.

Pro Men and Women

The battle in Burke was between Jack Moir (Canyon Cllctv) and Richie Rude (Yeti-Fox). The American, Rude, inched ahead of Moir on the last stage to take the win at home in the U.S.A. Melamed’s third, just 23 seconds behind the top two riders, keeps him in the series lead after his win last week in Whistler.

Remi Gauvin, Melamed’s Rocky Mountain Race Face teammate, kept his run of big results going as well. After finishing third in Whistler, Gauvin held on fir sixth at Burke. Jack Menzies, racing his made-in-Canada frame for the We Are One squad, joined the Rocky riders in the top-10 by finishing ninth in the U.S.A.

On the women’s side, Hariett Harnden (Trek Factory Racing) landed back-t0-back EWS wins. After winning Whistler, the Brit brought home gold from Burke as well. Morgane Charre (Pivot Factory Racing) scored second, after a solid battle with Rebecca Baraona (Yeti Fox).

Emily Slaco (18th) and Julia Long (20th) kept Canada on the scoreboard in the absence of Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Race Face) who is forced to sit out Burke after a positive COVID test.

EWS Bukre Highlight Show

Under-21 Men

Emmett Hancock (We Are One) continued his run of U21 EWS podiums. After a second in Whistler, Hancock was third behind Luke Meier-Smith (Propain) in Burke.

Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) and Lief Rodgers (Giant Canada Off-Road Team), in fifth and sixth, and Colby Pringle in ninth kept Canada well represented in the top-10 after their big sweep of the top-5 at home in Whistler last week.

Lily Boucher brought home fourth in the under-21 womens’ race, behind fast Italian rider Sophie Riva. Paz Gallo and home-country racer Lauren Bingham round out that podium.

Pro Stage Highlights