Mid-air battle: Tyler McCaul versus drone cam

All kinds of things can go wrong when you’re inverted mid-air, floating off a massive desert jump. Being attacked by the drone filming you is not on the list of expected problems.

That’s what happened to Tyler McCaul, though. When filming on Brett Rheeder’s iconic Utah trick jump, which the Canadian made famous in Return To Earth, McCaul had a mid-air run in with the drone cam filming him. Somehow, McCaul rides away clean. Which is wildly impressive, considering the drone hit his hand as he was coming out of a massive back flip. McCaul, wounded but not out of filming, finished the work for the crews Badlands 2.

So, what odes happen When Drones Attack? Watch below and find out.

When Drones Attack

What’s Cam McCaul say about his brother’s close encounter?

We stumbled upon a beauty old relic of a jump in the desert — Brett Rheeder’s trick jump from the Anthill Film Return To Earth. We spent some time reviving it and then had a nice session while shooting for Badlands2.

You know what they say, “It’s all fun and games until someone gets attacked by a drone.” That someone was Tyler. We grounded all vessels and moved on to the next feature. Subscribe for more BTS vids from this shoot to come.