Miranda Miller connects with Indigenous Women Outdoors at home in Squamish

Miranda Miller’s Here. There. Everywhere takes the Squamish, B.C. local all over the world. For the finale of her second season, Miller sticks closer to home. The 2017 world champion joins forces with the Indigenous Women Outdoors program to help a group of riders prepare for racing enduro.

A pro enduro racer after her downhill career, Miller helps the crew get ready for the Sturdy Dirty enduro.

Preparing For and Racing Enduro with Indigenous Women Outdoors: Here. There. Everywhere. Ep. 6

What’s SRAM say about Here. There. Everywhere’s second season finale?

For the season finale of Here. There. Everywhere. Miranda stays close to home to spend time with the Indigenous Women Outdoors (IWO) organization as they prepare for the Sturdy Dirty enduro race. The IWO’s purpose is to ignite a spirit of empowerment, resilience, and connection among Indigenous women by providing them with the opportunity to explore and excel in outdoor sport activities.

“The Seventh Generation Principle is an indigenous concept originating from the Haudenosaunee (also known as the Iroquois Confederacy), in which you think about the next seven generations coming after you in your words, work, and actions; and to remember the seven generations who came before you.

We are not racing for us; we are challenging ourselves to lead our youth for the next seven generations.” – Indigenous Women Outdoors

We acknowledge that this was filmed on the Indigenous Land of Coast Salish peoples, specifically Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Nation (Squamish) and the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe. We thank these caretakers of this land who have lived and continue to live here since time immemorial.