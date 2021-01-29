Mondraker is coming to Canada in 2021

Canadian mountain bikers will have more choices than ever in 2021. Mondraker will land in the great white north starting this spring.

The Spanish brand is partnering with Stoked Canada, a new retailer that just launched this year.

“I am very happy to partner with the team at Stoked,” Mondraker’s CEO Miguel Pina says in the announcement. “Without a doubt, their experience in the Canadian market adds great value and, from now on, we shall be able to say that we’ve got Mondraker rolling at one of the best places to practice mountain biking on the planet.”

Racing fans will recognize the distinctive bikes from watching World Cup races, where MS Mondraker and PMX Racing Team represent the brand. This includes iconic racers like Brook Macdonald and, until the end of 2020, Danny Hart riding the Summum on the downhill side.

Mondraker isn’t just downhill. It also makes the incredibly light F-Podium full suspension cross country bike and Podium hardtail. The Foxy line of trail and enduro bike, as well as a small fleet of eMTB’s, round out Mondraker’s line-up.

“The team at Stoked Canada is really excited to introduce a brand with so much history to the Canadian market,” says Stoked’s Marketing Manager Will. “Our Canadian customers will bene t from the great customer service that Mondraker has been offering to all their customers around the world.”

Stoked Canada is all set up with the full line of Mondraker bikes, and other brands, now.