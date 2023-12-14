Motorist to be charged with vehicular homicide in death of American junior, Magnus White

Yeva Smilianska, 23, has been apprehended in connection with a fatal collision that took the life of Magnus White, a rider on the American national team. The incident occurred on July 29, 2023, in Boulder when White was struck by a driver. Authorities arrested Smilianska on Tuesday, and have filed charges against her.

According to Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, the family of the victim is seeking the maximum punishment for Smilianska. The Colorado State Patrol indicated that she encountered “steering difficulty,” and she is anticipated to face charges of vehicular homicide.

Formal charges are expected to be officially filed on Friday.

White, a 17-year-old cyclist, was on a training ride when he was fatally hit by a driver. Smilianska, who was driving a Toyota Matrix, reportedly deviated from her lane, striking White from behind, according to Cyclingnews. Her vehicle continued off the road and came to a stop after colliding with a fence.

He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community,” USA Cycling said in a statement.

White was set to represent Team USA at the junior men’s MTB XC Cross-Country world championships in Glasgow.