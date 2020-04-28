Mullet or wagon wheels? The Syndicate weighs in

Business in the front, party in the back? Or a more balanced approach? The Syndicate wades into the great wheel size debate.

While 26″ seems like the distant past, the debate between 27.5″ and 29″ still rages on in the world of downhill racing. The latest entry into the debate is the mullet: a 27.5″ rear wheel mixed with the 29″ front. While it isn’t the first time we’ve seen mixed wheel sizes, the mullet bike has stuck around longer than past offerings. Why? Well, it promises to offer the best of both worlds. 29″ roll-over, with 27.5″ turning.

Which is better? Why not ask the best. Greg Minnaar, Loris Vergier and Luca Shaw, The Syndicate’s three World Cup downhill racers, weigh in. The trio are divided, and each makes a strong case for their personal preference.

And then they talk bout whether or not Minnaar should adopt the classic hairstyle himself, if he won’t for his bike.

The Syndicate – Mixed Opinions

What do you think? Mixed wheel sizes? Strictly 29″? Old school “26 aint dead”? Should Minnaar cut himself a mullet?