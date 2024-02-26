Must watch: Brett Rheeder and Clay Porter team up for ‘Circles’

Chile, New Zealand and right here in Canada’s Okanagan: Brett Rheeder digs into the best riding and filming locations anywhere for his new project, Circles. And, if you’re going to travel that far, might as well bring a team of the best cinematographers to record it all.

With mountain bike film legend Clay Porter running the show behind the camera, and Rheeder looking as impressive as ever on the bike, Circles is an immediate must watch.

Brett Rheeder: Circles

What’s Commencal say about its Canadian rider?

In his new edit – CIRCLES – Brett Rheeder pushes the production level up a notch by partnering with well respected director Clay Porter. This short film is an ode to freeride in all its forms. From scouting the Atacama Desert and Queenstown areas, to finding pristine faces to ride, to big air DH sessions in the ancient forests of British Columbia and Patagonia… Brett lets his pure talent and style shine through, behind the handlebars of a UNIQUE SUPREME DH V5, specially created for the occasion.

“Working with Clay is amazing. He’s a true visionary and knows exactly what he wants when it comes to filming and editing. I like giving filmmakers creative control so the project is a collaboration rather than directing everything myself. Clay is a legend, and I trust in his creativity, so it’s super fun working with him.” – Brett Rheeder

Rider: Brett Rheeder

Film & Edit: Clay Porter

Cinematography : Matty Miles & Cole Nelson

Drone : Matty Miles, Heloise Lamberti, Rupert Walker

Titles: Jon Gregory

Photography : Tyler Ravelle, Heloise Lamberti, Neil Kerr

Post Sound : Keith White Audio