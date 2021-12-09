Must Watch: Brett Rheeder blows minds in “Continuum”

Brett Rheeder is back with an incredible new video,Continuum, shot with Harrison Mendel.

You don’t need us to tell you that Rheeder’s riding in Continuum is incredible. Instead of pushing for the extreme, the Canadian looks effortless floating through a sequence of stunning landscapes.

It’s the concept, executed perfectly by Mendel’s filming, that sets this edit apart from all the other web series. Watch below to find out why, but it’s hard to imagine just how complex creating this kind of continuity between locations must have been.

Brett Rheeder: Continuum

Shimano waxes poetic about Continuum:

Everything is connected. Each ride is an extension of the one before. Each reentry is a transition to the next launch. Each experience builds on one another toward a flow state of endless progression. Only the settings and perspectives change along this continuum.

In this film by Brett Rheeder and Harrison Mendel, the sequence of individual movements are all linked together as a cohesive collection, with each maneuver unique yet forming a coherent visual journey across ever-changing landscapes by maintaining a locked perspective.

Creating this visual trick of relentless flow and seamless transitions from one scene to the next was a technical challenge for both rider and cinematographer, and it required intense planning and dedication from the entire team to work through these problems. Anchoring the point of view to bring the audience along on Brett’s journey as everything else moves seamlessly along the continuum.

“There were so many times where our brains were about to explode trying to think about what the next location would be and how the angle of the previous trail would line up with the next one. A very complex operation, but I’m happy we got it done and that it turned out the way it did. Thank you to Shimano for believing in my creativity and everyone else who was involved in making this come full circle — you know who you are!” – Brett Rheeder

A Shimano Originals film by Harrison Mendel and Brett Rheeder

Featuring – Brett Rheeder

Director / DP – Harrison Mendel

1st AC – Noah Dorsey, Matty Miles, Brody Jones

Production Assistant – Corbin Selfe, Tommy Bodtker

VFX – Studio Dialog – Shelley Fried, Chanya Hughes, Robb Thompson

Colour – Sam Gilling

Original Score – Andrew Judah

Sound Design + Mix – Racketsound – Jason Chiodo

Still Photography – Robb Thompson

Builders

Corbin Selfe, Matt Summers, Ben Schleith, Matt Macduff, Max Langille, Griffin Paulson, Simon Karrer, Tegan Cruz, Tommy Bodtker, Braden Schleith, Colin van Andel, Cody Decker, Jeremy Weiss, Ben Byers, Landmark Trail Works, Ron Penny

Special Thanks

Ernesto Cruz, Lucas Cruz, Tegan Cruz, Tracey Cruz, Geoff McLeod, Brenda McLeod, Ross Thompson, Ron Penny, James Mendel, Evan van Rooy

Shimano acknowledges that this production took place on the traditional, acenstral and unceded territory of the Secwepemcúl’ecw (Secwépemc), Nłeʔkepmx Tmíxʷ (Nlaka’pamux), snʕickstx tmxʷúlaʔxʷ (Sinixt), Syilx tmixʷ (Okanagan), Secwepemcúl’ecw (Secwépemc), Ktunaxa ɁamakɁis, St̓át̓imc Tmicw (St’at’imc) and Lil’wat nations.