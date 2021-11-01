New Shimano Gravity Ultratread shoe adds grip

Shimano’s upgrading its flat-pedal fighter, the GR9, with the new Ultread Gravity rubber compound. The proprietary rubber compound increases grip and durability for traction on the pedals and off the bike.

While the Japanese brand was at it, they’ve also upgraded the AM shoe line with a raft of new features, both for enduro racers and more casual riders who still want to clip in.

2022 Shimano Gravity and All-Mountain shoes

GR903

For the gravity-focused GR9, Shimano’s upgraded to Ultread Gravity rubber for durability and improved grip. The tread pattern is also revised, with hexagonal tread blocks gripping pedal pins while heel and toe treads are designed for grip off the bike. The shoe’s design adds more surface area under the arch for more control and more foot-placement options on flat pedals.

The new GR9 last design adds more room in toe toe box and a fully integrated gaiter to keep dust and dirt out of the pedal. An asymmetric padded ankle adds protection from and comfort, too.

Shimano offers the GR 9 in sizes 38-48 in black or “smoke white.” The gravity shoe tips the scales at 415 grams.

Shimano AM903

Shimano’s top-end enduro race shoe doesn’t get Ultread, but it does get a new sole design, wider toe box and better protection. It uses the same Volume Tour last design as the GR9 flat pedal shoe, adding room in the toe-box, while the wide instep strap helps keep control in rough terrain. Shimano’s outer flap keeps debris out and keeps the laces protected.

There’s a new rubber compound for the AM9, too, focused more on traction. The AM903’s asymmetric ankle returns, offering more ankle protection, while the pedal channel keeps you firmly planted on the pedals.

The AM9 comes in sizes 38-48 with two colour options. It tips the scales at 415 grams.

Shimano AM503

Like the AM9, the AM503 is designed for tougher riding while clipped in. The AM5 offers similar features in an entry-level design for more all-round riding. The AM5 gets the same rubber compound and asymmetric ankle as its more race-focused sibling, but with a simple lace design adding a more casual appearance for off the bike.

Shimano offers the AM5 in men’s sizes 38-48 in black and olive and women’s sizes 36-44 in aqua blue. The shoe weighs in at 445 grams.

2022 Shimano Gravity shoe pricing