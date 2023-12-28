New US downhill series launches for 2024

U.S., and North American downhill racing is on the up-swing, with a solid roster of young Aerican’s pushing into the World Cup top-10s and onto podiums. Now, there will be a U.S. race series to help continue that development of North American racers.

Starting in 2024, the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series will combine four existing venues into a national series. While the series is looking to attract an international field of pro racers, it will balance that with an emphasis on developing amateur racing on a domestic level.

The 2024 series starts off at Neko Mulally’s Ride Rock Creek in North Carolina in early April. Classic U.S. downhill venue, New Jersey’s Mountain Creek Bike Park hosts the second round in late May. A yet-to-be-announced California venue will host a race on August 16-18, in the middle of the World Cup’s Olympic break just before the world championships in Andorra. The series wraps up in september with the Fox US Open at Killington Resort in Vermont.

The series lands at a key time. After several years of thrilling racing at Snowshoe, W.Va, there will be no U.S. World Cup downhill stop in 2024. The only time the series touches down in the U.S.A. will be at Lake Placid, and will only include cross country events. That leaves Mont-Sainte-Anne as the only North American World Cup downhill stop in 2024. The new series gives more opportunity for U.S. and Canadian racers to get time between the tape closer to home.

2024 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series

Ride Rock Creek, North Carolina – April 5-7

Mountain Creek Bike Park, New Jersey – May 24-26

Southern California (Venue TBA) – August 16-18

Fox US OPEN at Killington Resort, Vermont – September 26-29

